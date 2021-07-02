Police: Homeowner who shot intruder will not be charged

article

A Central Florida homeowner is not facing charges after shooting a home invader in Orange County.

Orlando police said the incident happened on Thursday at a home on Lake Arnold Place.

A 911 call was received from a teenager inside the home who saw a man "acting strange" and entered the home.

Police said the suspect was identified as David Havens, 53.

Investigators arrived at the home as the adult homeowner was shooting into the home's front entrance, according to officials.

Havens was found conscious lying on the ground with a single gunshot wound.

Officers said he was not cooperating with the investigation and was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators said the homeowner had a concealed carry weapons permit and shot at the suspect who should not have been inside the home.

Police said as a result of the homeowner fearing for himself and the teenager who was hiding inside of a closet, the homeowner will not be charged in the shooting.