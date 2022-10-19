Police: Florida woman, 87, hit, killed by motorcyclist while trying to cross Melbourne road

An 87-year-old woman was hit and killed by a motorcyclist while trying to cross a road Sunday night, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

In a news release, officers said they responded to the area of Sarno Road and Ironwood Drive shortly before 8:30 p.m. regarding the crash and found the woman – identified as Gerda Difeo, of Melbourne, – seriously hurt.

She was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center where officers said she died of her injuries.

Following an investigation, police said DiFeo was crossing Sarno Road – midblock from north to south – when she was struck by the motorcycle. The 20-year-old motorcycle rider was traveling eastbound on Sarno when the crash happened.

Police said drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.