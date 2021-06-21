Police: Boy Scouts find human remains under Florida building

article

Some Boy Scouts who were conducting a cleanup operation as part of an Eagle Scout project found human remains under a building in Florida’s Panhandle, police said.

The medical examiner’s office concluded the remains found Saturday are human and an investigation is underway, the Pensacola Police Department said in a statement.

TRENDING: Video: Guest falls after exiting ride vehicle on Disney attraction to grab cucumber

Anthropologists from the University of West Florida are assisting in the investigation, the statement said.

No additional details were immediately available.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.