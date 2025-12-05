Police arrest suspect in deadly November shooting in Sanford

The Brief Police have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting of a 22-year-old man in Sanford. Moses Mitchell, 30, was arrested Thursday in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting. Mitchell is just one of the suspects involved in the shooting, police said.



A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Sanford last month that left one person dead and another injured, according to the Sanford Police Department.

What we know:

Police said Moses Mitchell, 30, was arrested Thursday on a first-degree premeditated murder charge.

Mitchell is one of the suspects involved in the death of 22-year-old La-Don Ja Quan Williams on Nov. 1, according to police.

The shooting happened on Nov. 1 around 3:30 p.m. near 14th Street and Mangoustine Avenue in southwest Sanford.

When police arrived, they found Williams with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died a short time later, police said at the time.

Mitchell was booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on Thursday.

In a news release, police said that investigators are searching for "additional parties involved in the homicide" of Williams.

Anyone with information that can help investigators with the case is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department or call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.