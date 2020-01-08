Police and firefighters rescue dog trapped in icy pond

First responders in Amesbury, Massachusetts, braved icy waters to rescue a dog trapped in a frozen pond, as seen in this video shared by the local police department on January 5.

Personnel from the Amesbury Police Department and the Amesbury Fire Department teamed up to rescue a three-year-old pit bull called Navia in Clarks Pond.

The dog had run off from a sitter and was reported missing, 7 News Boston reported.

“Navia was warmed up and returned to her owners. Everyone involved in the daring rescue is safe and healthy,” the police department said on Facebook.

Firefighters have had their hands full this season rescuing dogs from icy ponds.

Just weeks ago, an 8-month-old dog named Pepper fell through some freezing ice. A volunteer fire department worked together to pull the dog to shore in a video that went viral.