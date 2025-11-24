Expand / Collapse search

Police: active SWAT investigation, armed person in Titusville home

Published  November 24, 2025 11:46am EST
The Brief

    • The Titusville Police Department is monitoring an active SWAT investigation. 
    • A suspect is reportedly armed and refusing to exit a home. 
    • The police department has not publicly identified a suspect at this time. 

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - The Titusville Police Department is conducting an active SWAT investigation at a residence, Monday morning. 

What we know:

Titusville Police responded to a home around 11:20 a.m., on Nov. 24, regarding an armed person refusing to exit a home near Gray Avenue and refusing to surrender to law enforcement, the department said.  

Multiple officers, a drone unit and a K9 were spotted on the scene. 

The public is asked to avoid the area until further notice. 

What we know:

It's not known how many people are involved at this time. Titusville Police are actively monitoring the situation. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Titusville Police Department. 

