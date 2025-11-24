Police: active SWAT investigation, armed person in Titusville home

The Brief The Titusville Police Department is monitoring an active SWAT investigation. A suspect is reportedly armed and refusing to exit a home. The police department has not publicly identified a suspect at this time.



The Titusville Police Department is conducting an active SWAT investigation at a residence, Monday morning.

What we know:

Titusville Police responded to a home around 11:20 a.m., on Nov. 24, regarding an armed person refusing to exit a home near Gray Avenue and refusing to surrender to law enforcement, the department said.

Multiple officers, a drone unit and a K9 were spotted on the scene.

The public is asked to avoid the area until further notice.

It's not known how many people are involved at this time. Titusville Police are actively monitoring the situation.