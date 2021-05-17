Police: 6-year-old boy found safe after leaving tourist district hotel

article

UPDATE: Orlando police said the boy was found safe and was reunited with his family.

Orlando police need the public's help to find a missing 6-year-old boy who wandered away from a hotel in Orlando's tourist district.

Police said they are looking for Ashton McBride.

The boy was last seen leaving the Best Western Inn, located on Universal Boulevard, on Monday evening.

Investigators said he was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue and white swimming trunks and black Crocs.

Anyone with information about the boy's whereabouts is asked to call the Orlando Police Department's non-emergency line at 321-235-5300.