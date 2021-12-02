Police: 2-year-old killed, 1 child critical after crash near Lake Underhill in Orlando

A toddler is dead and another child is in the hospital after a horrific crash in Orlando early Thursday morning.

The crash happened at the 4100 block of Lake Underhill Road in front of the Enclave at Lake Underhill Apartments.

According to Orlando police, fire rescue extracted a 2-year-old from one of the cars and started life-saving measures.

"As officers attempted life-saving measures on the 2-year-old, OFD arrived on the scene and extracted an 8-year-old child who needed life-saving measures."

Both children were transported to the hospital. The 2-year-old child was pronounced dead at the hospital. At last check, the other child is in critical, unstable condition. The mother of the children was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The second driver was also transported to the hospital in stable condition. The crash is under investigation by the Traffic Homicide Unit.

