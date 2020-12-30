Police: 2 food truck employees shot at in Orlando for unknown reason

Two people closing down their food truck in Orlando were shot by an unknown man who remains at large, police said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to a food truck in the parking lot of Le Palace on South Orange Blossom Trail just after 4 a.m. on Wednesday in regards to a shooting.

They said that the victims, an 18-year-old and a 37-year-old, were shutting down their food truck when they were approached by an armed suspect who began shooting at the victims for an unknown reason.

MORE NEWS: $600 stimulus begins to hit bank accounts, how to track yours

Both victims reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

The suspect is at large, deputies warned. They described him as a black man.

Advertisement

This story is developing, check back for updates.