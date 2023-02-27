Expand / Collapse search

Police: 17-year-old boy's body pulled from ocean in Brevard County, police say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Brevard County
FOX 35 Orlando

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A 17-year-old boy has died after he went into the ocean overnight in Brevard County, according to the Indialantic Police Department.

Police said in a Facebook post Sunday evening that the boy went into the ocean near Wave Crest boardwalk and had not been seen since. Hours later, police said the boy's body had been found.

Police Department, Indialantic Fire Department, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, Brevard County Lifeguards, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission were all part of the search.

No other details were immediately released.