"Poison Peddler" indicted on first-degree murder according to Flagler County Sheriff's office

A Flagler County grand jury has indicted a Palm Coast man on first-degree murder charges in connection with the overdose death. On November 14, 2024, Justin Maddox was accused, in an indictment, of unlawfully distributing fentanyl to Jeremy Kocorowski, leading to Kocorowski's death, according to a press release from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

On March 28, 2024, the Flagler County Sheriff's office stated they received a call about an unresponsive man at a Palm Coast apartment complex. Upon arrival, Deputies found Kocorowski unresponsive. Both deputies and paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but unfortunately, Kocorowski was pronounced dead on the scene.

During the investigation, law enforcement officials stated they found what they suspected to be narcotics. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office Major Case Unit and Special Investigations unit quickly began investigating, and they identified Justin Maddox as a person of interest. The Sheriff's office also stated that evidence was uncovered showing Maddox had given Kocorowski the fatal dose of fentanyl.

Justin Maddox was located later in the evening of March 28, 2024. The Sheriff's office states that detectives determined Maddox was involved in the trafficking of fentanyl and possessing cocaine and oxycodone. Justin Maddox was arrested for Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of Oxycodone. Maddox was taken to the Perry Hall Sheriff Inmate Detention Center.

Flagler County Sherrif Rick Staly had previously directed that all overdose deaths be investigated as 1st Degree Homicide cases and to hold drug dealer accountable of their actions, according to the release. The Sheriff has also gone on to say, "These are very difficult and time-consuming cases, but our amazing team works hard to bring the poison peddler killer to justice," said Sheriff Rick Staly. "We will continue to investigate and hold poison peddlers accountable if they provide the deadly dose of illegal drugs and send them away to prison. If you are a poison peddler and sell a fatal dose in Flagler County, we are coming for you next."