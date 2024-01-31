Poinciana Parkway/SR 538 now a four-lane, divided expressway serving growing part of Osceola County

The Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) has successfully completed the expansion of State Road 538, also known as Poinciana Parkway, a vital transportation route serving the rapidly growing community of Poinciana and Osceola County.

The project added two lanes, transforming the expressway into a four-lane, divided thoroughfare spanning from Ronald Reagan Parkway to Cypress Parkway.

Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) has officially completed the expansion project for State Road 538, also known as Poinciana Parkway. [Credit: CFXWay]

This enhancement significantly improves access for residents to regional transportation networks, theme parks, and the Orlando metropolitan area, according to transportation officials. The seven-mile project, initiated in February 2021, concluded in December 2023.

Osceola County Commissioner Brandon Arrington, representing the project area, praised the accomplishment, highlighting the need for transportation infrastructure to keep pace with population growth and development. He expressed confidence that the project would reduce travel times and alleviate congestion by providing an efficient north and southbound alternative route between Cypress Parkway and US Highway 17/92.

The Poinciana Parkway marks the initial phase in a series of ongoing regional transportation initiatives aiming to boost economic development, improve first responder response times, and establish effective evacuation routes.

Featuring a state-of-the-art design, the expressway employs all-electronic tolling, making toll plazas obsolete and offering the convenience of E-PASS or Pay-by-Plate billing. Notably, Poinciana Parkway is only the second expressway in Central Florida to incorporate this innovative toll collection system.

Key improvements in the SR 538/Poinciana Parkway capacity include a new full interchange at Marigold Avenue, a rebuilt KOA Street half interchange, a realigned intersection at Cypress Parkway for enhanced traffic flow, implementation of wrong-way detection devices, and state-of-the-art intelligent transportation infrastructure for improved safety and roadway operations.

The divided expressway design contributes to enhanced driver safety by segregating traffic, officials said.