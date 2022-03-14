Pleasant day ahead, but rising severe weather risk prompts FOX 35 Storm Alert Days

The FOX 35 Storm Team has declared Tuesday afternoon-Wednesday morning as FOX 35 STORM ALERT DAYS!

An area of low pressure and associated front will move across Florida starting on Tuesday afternoon-evening, clearing the region by 12pm or so on Wednesday. The severe weather risk outlook stands at a "LEVEL 1" (possible) throughout the passage of the incoming system.

The entire viewing area could see possible strong storms during this time. The very latest forecast models are showing an increase in showers and storms after 1pm Tuesday with coverage growing into the evening and overnight hours into Wednesday.

RELATED: 'Thankful to be alive': Tornado reaching 110 mph winds destroys Ocala homes

The main concerns as far as impacts situates around some damaging wind potential, gusts to around 55+mph. The tornado threat remains low as well as the hail and flood potential.

We'll continue tracking and updating you as the information comes into weather command in the FOX 35 Storm Center! Stay tuned!

Get the most up-to-date forecast, sign up for weather alerts, and view live interactive radar for Orlando and Central Florida.