Florida train crash: 5 people killed, 2 critically hurt after SUV, train collide in Plant City, official says

Five people have died, including at least two children, and two other people are in critical condition, after their vehicle was struck by a train late Saturday night in Plant City, Florida, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. at a train crossing near U.S. 92 and Jim Lefler Circle – several miles west of County Line Road – in Plant City, which is about 10 miles west of Lakeland.

The train crossing had a stop sign, but did not have crossing arms, officials said. It's not known why the vehicle entered the train's path, the sheriff's office said.

"I want to take just a moment to ask this community to say an extra prayer tonight. Say an extra prayer tonight for the first responders, for the deputies…also want to ask you to pray for this family," said Sheriff Chad Chronister during a press conference that was streamed on the sheriff's office's Facebook page.

He said there were a total of seven people inside the SUV - four males and three females – when the SUV drove across the tracks in front of the train.

Sheriff Chronister said the scene and the damage to the vehicle were significant.

"As you can imagine, the carnage that's created when these two collide," he said, referring to the SUV and the train.

He said video shows the SUV catapult and then violently flip several times before landing a short distance from the train crossing, comparing the damage to the SUV "like a soda can that's been smashed."

Sheriff Chronister said first responders rushed to the SUV and had to use the "jaws of life" to gain access to the vehicle and the people inside.

The driver and the front-seat passenger were rescued and taken to the hospital in critical condition, he said.

The other passengers had already dead, he said. Some had been thrown from the SUV.

"Our hearts are shattered," he said.

The sheriff's office said it was still looking into what the relationship was between all seven people, but believes everyone lived in or near Plant City. They were reportedly on their way to a birthday party.