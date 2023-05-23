Plane with 3 aboard makes emergency landing on E. Colonial Drive in Orange County

A small private plane made an emergency landing on the median of East Colonial Drive and Taylor Creek Road in Orange County Tuesday morning.

The Orange County Fire Department said the pilot and two passengers were on board the plane. Officials said no one was hurt.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A small plane made an emergency landing Tuesday morning on E. Colonial Drive in Orange County.

Additional details about what led to the emergency landing were not immediately released.

Traffic is currently blocked in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.