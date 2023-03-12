Plane crashes near Volusia County park, officials say

article

A pilot is expected to be OK after a small plane crash in Volusia County Sunday morning.

Deputies said the crash happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. near Chuck Lennon Park in DeLeon Springs.

"The pilot reported an engine failure and attempted an emergency landing in a field. During landing, a wheel broke off and the plane crashed," the sheriff's office said on Twitter.

The pilot, who was the sole occupant, was not hurt.