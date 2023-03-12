Expand / Collapse search

Plane crashes near Volusia County park, officials say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 11:28AM
Volusia County
FOX 35 Orlando
(Photo via Volusia Sheriff's Office)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A pilot is expected to be OK after a small plane crash in Volusia County Sunday morning.

Deputies said the crash happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. near Chuck Lennon Park in DeLeon Springs. 

"The pilot reported an engine failure and attempted an emergency landing in a field. During landing, a wheel broke off and the plane crashed," the sheriff's office said on Twitter.

The pilot, who was the sole occupant, was not hurt. 