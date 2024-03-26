Pit bull puppies stolen in Georgia shelter break-in returned, search for suspect ongoing

article

Three pit bull puppies in Georgia were returned after being stolen during a break-in at an animal shelter.

The Sally Wetherbee Adoption Center of Albany Humane Society in Albany said the puppies were stolen March 19.

"These puppies have names. They have little beating hearts. They deserve to be happy and safe!" the shelter posted on its Facebook page.

The shelter even offered a $1,500 reward for their safe return.

The shelter said that a thief had shot out the front door and also took hundreds of dollars in donations. Surveillance video of the crime was also posted to the shelter's Facebook page.

Darius Dentrall Parker is a person of interest after puppies were stolen from a shelter. (Credit: Albany Police Department)

Authorities have identified the person of interest as 30-year-old Darius Dentrall Parker. Right now, authorities are still looking for him.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.