Mable Butler, former Orlando City Council member, dies at 98

Mable Butler, a trailblazing political figure and advocate in Orlando and Orange County, has died at the age of 98, according to a family representative. She died after a brief illness, the family said in a statement.

Butler served as the first African-American woman elected to Orlando City Council and the Orange County Commission. She served on the Orlando City Council from 1984 to 1990. She was then elected to the Orange County Commission, where she served until 1998, according to online bios.

What they're saying:

"Momma Commissioner Mable Butler didn’t just break barriers — she shattered ceilings," wrote Shan Rose, Orlando City Council member, in a post on Facebook.

"As the first African American woman elected to the Orlando City Council, she paved the way for generations to come. A true trailblazer whose legacy still and will forever inspire!"

"With the passing of Commissioner Mable Butler at age 98, Orlando has lost a legendary community leader. Commissioner Butler loved this community and never stopped serving residents. She was a true trailblazer who made history time and time again during her long career in public service," said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

"Her advocacy, leadership and tireless work ethic made our community stronger for all who’ve called it home over the years. She was a friend to so many, including me. Her guidance, vision and sense of humor were incredibly impactful. Commissioner Butler leaves a lasting legacy and we will always appreciate her contributions to our community," Dyer added.

"It is with great sadness that I acknowledge the passing of Commissioner Mable Butler who I’ve known since childhood. She was my neighbor, political mentor and supporter. I owe her a debt of gratitude for helping pave the way for me to break barriers as a politician. She leaves a living legacy of commitment to service for many," said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

Who was Mable Butler?

Butler was born in Gainesville and raised in Jacksonville, Florida. She attended New York City College and majored in social service. She and her family moved to Orlando in 1957 and she served on Mayor Carl Lanford's biracial committee, according to the Florida Civil Rights Museum. She led the Housing Committee and helped create the Orlando Human Relations Department.

She was a champion for affordable housing and community empowerment.

She was awarded the John Young History Maker Award in 2021, according to the Orange County Regional History Center.