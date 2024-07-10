Expand / Collapse search

Pilot injured after paraglider crashes in Brevard County

July 10, 2024
ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said an unregistered powered paraglider crashed near Grant-Valkaria, Florida, around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The pilot was the only person on board. 

Brevard County Fire Rescue responded and told FOX 35 News that the pilot landed about 200 yards from the landing field and injured his ankle upon landing.

