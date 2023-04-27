Pictures show Florida gator lunge at bald eagle who nearly escapes

A Florida alligator almost had the lunch of a lifetime after he lunged out of a swamp attempting to munch on a bald eagle.

Chris Holwell snapped the encounter and said he and his partner initially noticed a gator, turtle, and vulture hanging on a little island near the boardwalk at Orlando Wetlands Park.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: Chris Holwell

But after taking a closer look, Holwell said this wasn't a vulture.

"On closer examination, I noticed the legs were yellow on the bird indication it wasn't a vulture," said Holwell.

He said the turtle had run into the water and the gator slipped in behind it, "launched like lightning" and launched at the Juvenile Bald Eagle.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Credit: Chris Holwell

The pictures show the gator's mouth wide open ready to enjoy his meal, but the eagle was quick and nearly escaped the brief encounter.