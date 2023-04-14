72-year-old bitten by alligator in Florida, loses leg, officials say

A 72-year-old man was attacked by an alligator Friday and has lost his right leg, according to Brevard County officials.

The attacked happened around 1 p.m. at The Great Outdoors RV Resort in Titusville, a spokesperson for Brevard County Fire Rescue said. The man lost his leg at the knee, officials said.

He has been transported to the hospital.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Brevard County Fire Rescue, and Brevard County Sheriff's Office at on scene right now. FOX 35 has a crew headed to the scene.

No other information as immediately available.