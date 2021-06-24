PHOTOS + VIDEOS: Partial collapse of high-rise condo near Miami Beach

Search and rescue efforts are underway in South Florida after a 12-story condo partially collapsed overnight, killing at least one person. Authorities say 35 have been rescued so far and another 51 remain unaccounted for.

The incident occurred at 1:20 a.m. Thursday. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, more than 80 units responded to the collapse at Champlain Towers South, which is located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside. This is just north of Miami Beach.

Authorities confirmed that 35 people have been pulled from the structure. Two of them were rescued from the rubble. Ten people on site were treated, two of which were transported to a hospital. One has since passed away.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally Heyman said that 51 people remain unaccounted for. There could be multiple more fatalities. Mayor Charles Burkett said that he believes there are still people buried underneath.

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA - JUNE 24: A portion of the 12-story condo tower crumbled to the ground during a partial collapse of the building on June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured as search-and-rescue ef Expand

Police tape blocks access to a partially collapsed building in Surfside north of Miami Beach, on June 24, 2021. - A multi-story apartment block in Florida partially collapsed during early June 24, sparking a major emergency response. Surfside Mayor C Expand

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA, USA - JUNE 24: A view of 12-storey Champlain Tower partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida, U.S., on June 24, 2021. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui Trinkl/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Rubble hangs from a partially collapsed building in Surfside north of Miami Beach, on June 24, 2021. - The multi-story apartment block in Florida partially collapsed early June 24, sparking a major emergency response. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett t Expand

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA - JUNE 24: A portion of the 12-story condo tower crumbled to the ground during a partially collapse of the building on June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured as search-and-rescue Expand

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA - JUNE 24: Search and rescue personnel work in the rubble of the 12-story condo tower that partially collapsed on June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured as search-and-rescue effor Expand

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA - JUNE 24: Search and rescue personnel with a K9 unit work in the rubble of a 12-story residential tower that partially collapsed on June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured as sear Expand

