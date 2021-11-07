PHOTOS: The names, faces of lives lost from the Astroworld tragedy

Loved ones are still reeling from the loss of eight people, who died during the Astroworld Festival celebrations Friday night.

And as tears are shed for the victims, law enforcement officials say they're working diligently to find out how out what went wrong Friday night during a performance by rapper Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster II.

According to some attendees, the tragedy unfolded when the crowd rushed the stage, where people were squished together to the point, where it was hard to breathe. Although, some also speculate drugs may have also played a factor.

As of Sunday, officials have not determined an actual cause of deaths. Still, the community is coming together to help loved ones grieve those they have lost from the tragic incident.

During a press conference Saturday, authorities were unable to provide the age range of all patients hospitalized but confirmed one was a child as young as 10-years-old. Additionally, not all of the identities have been released, but below are some of the victims, who family members or officials have confirmed, as of this writing.

John Hilgert, 14

(Photo shared with permission from Memorial High School Coach)

Brianna Rodriguez, 16

Brianna Rodriguez (Photo courtesy of Iris Rodriguez via GoFundMe)

Franco Patino, 21

Franco Patino (Courtesy of Sophie Wilson Photography)

Axel Acosta, 21

Axel Acosta (Photo courtesy of Cynthia Acosta via GoFundMe)

Rodolfo "Rudy" Angel Pena, 23

Rudolfo "Rudy" Perez, 23 (Shared with permission)

Jacob "Jake" Jurinek, 23

Danish Baig, 27

