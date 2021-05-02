Expand / Collapse search

PHOTOS: SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts back on Earth after splashdown

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX safely returned four astronauts from the International Space Station on Sunday, making the first U.S. crew splashdown in darkness since the Apollo 8 moonshot.

The Dragon capsule parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Panama City, Florida, just before 3 a.m., ending the second astronaut flight for Elon Musk’s company.

The astronauts, three American and one Japanese, flew back in the same capsule — named Resilience — in which they launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in November.

spacex crew-1 splashdown

Photo from NASA

The 167-day mission was the longest for a crew capsule launching from the U.S. The previous record of 84 days was set by NASA’s final Skylab station astronauts in 1974.

WATCH: Return of the SpaceX Crew-1 Astronauts Aboard "Resilience"

Once finished with their medical checks on the ship, the astronauts will hop on a helicopter for the short flight to shore, then catch a plane straight to Houston for a reunion with their families.

