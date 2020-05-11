PHOTOS: Shanghai Disneyland reopens with social distancing in lines, limited capacity, new safety protocols

Shanghai Disneyland has officially reopened, becoming the first major theme park to reopen following the global coronavirus pandemic.

After announcing its reopening on May 11, tickets for Shanghai Disneyland’s first available dates were reportedly snatched up within minutes of going on sale Friday. The Chinese theme park has been closed since January 25.

With the park's reopening, several new safety protocols have gone into place.

These protocols include but are not limited to:

Crowds limited at 30 percent capacity.

Tickets are only available by advance reservation on a specific date.

People have to have apps on their mobile device with a QR code that shows that they are not currently sick and you have to be able to show that in order to get in.

Social distancing will be promoted as well, as posters on the ground guide guests to keep six-feet of distance between each other.

No close-up photos or interactions with characters will be permitted and parades have been suspended.

FOX 35 Orlando has assembled a gallery of photos from the opening of Shanghai Disneyland. The collection can be found below, as well as more information on how the reopening in Shanghai could impact the reopening of Walt Disney World.

SHANGHAI, CHINA - MAY 11, 2020 - This is the first Disneyland in the world to be reopened after the park closed on January 25.(Photo credit: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Advertisement

SHANGHAI, CHINA - MAY 11: Security guards are seen at Shanghai Disneyland after its reopening on May 11, 2020 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Hu Chengwei/Getty Images)

SHANGHAI, CHINA - MAY 11: Visitors have their credentials checked as they enter Shanghai Disneyland after its reopening on May 11, 2020 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Hu Chengwei/Getty Images)

SHANGHAI, CHINA - MAY 11: Tourists visit Shanghai Disneyland after its reopening on May 11, 2020 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Hu Chengwei/Getty Images)

SHANGHAI, CHINA - MAY 11: Tourists visit Shanghai Disneyland after its reopening on May 11, 2020 in Shanghai, China. Shanghai Disneyland has reopened its gates following months of shutdown, offering a potential model for other mass entertainment venu Expand

People wearing face masks visit the Disneyland amusement park in Shanghai on May 11, 2020. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

A man wearing a face masks visits the Disneyland amusement park in Shanghai on May 11, 2020. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

SHANGHAI, CHINA - MAY 11: Tourists visit Shanghai Disneyland after its reopening on May 11, 2020 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Hu Chengwei/Getty Images)

People wearing face mask stand on designated spots to maintain social distancing while waiting to enter the Disneyland amusement park in Shanghai on May 11, 2020. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

SHANGHAI, CHINA - MAY 11: Tourists visit Shanghai Disneyland after its reopening on May 11, 2020 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Hu Chengwei/Getty Images)

SHANGHAI, CHINA - MAY 11: Tourists queue to enter Shanghai Disneyland after its reopening on May 11, 2020 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Hu Chengwei/Getty Images) Expand

SHANGHAI, CHINA - MAY 11: Tourists visit Shanghai Disneyland after its reopening on May 11, 2020 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Hu Chengwei/Getty Images)

SHANGHAI, CHINA: Shanghai Disneyland Sets Up "Social Distancing" Queues for Imminent Reopening on May 04, 2020 in Shanghai, China. Photo by Hu Chengwei/Getty Images)

SHANGHAI, CHINA - MAY 11: Tourists visit Shanghai Disneyland after its reopening on May 11, 2020 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Hu Chengwei/Getty Images)

SHANGHAI, CHINA: Tourists wearing face masks ask about tickets at Shanghai Disneyland on May 8, 2020 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Tang Yanjun/China News Service via Getty Images)

SHANGHAI, CHINA - MAY 11: A notice informing diners of social distancing rules is seen in a restaurant at Shanghai Disneyland after its reopening on May 11, 2020 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Hu Chengwei/Getty Images)

Robert Niles, an editor at ThemeParkInsider.com, told FOX 35 Orlando that if something goes wrong with the park's reopening, it will set back the reopening of parks in America. But if successful, Walt Disney World’s reopening may look very similar.

Shanghai’s Disney Springs equivalent has been open for about a month, practicing social distancing and spacing out tables. Disney Springs will be the first attraction at Walt Disney World Resort to reopen. It will happen in phases, beginning May 20.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 Orlando