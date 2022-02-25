PHOTOS: Inside Disney's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel

FOX 35 is giving you an all-access pass to Walt Disney World's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Similar to a cruise ship, guests will arrive and depart together after coming to the resort. You will "blast off" from a launchpad onto the ship. Inside, you can gaze into space and meet some of your favorite characters from the iconic film franchise.

Image 1 of 60 ▼

Get the most up-to-date forecast, sign up for weather alerts, and view live interactive radar for Orlando and Central Florida.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest launch updates.