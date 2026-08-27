First look at Disney's Lakeshore Lodge, ahead of 2027 opening

The Brief Disney has unveiled the first look at rooms inside its new Lakeshore Lodge, opening July 1, 2027. The 967-room Bay Lake resort will feature studios, villas and waterfront Lake Houses inspired by classic Disney films. Reservations begin opening Oct. 6, with general bookings starting Oct. 8.



Walt Disney World has revealed the first look at guest rooms planned for Disney’s Lakeshore Lodge.

The 967-room resort will feature accommodations ranging from studios and villas to freestanding waterfront houses, with designs inspired by Disney films, including Bambi, Encanto, Fantasia, Brother Bear, and Pocahontas. Reservations are scheduled to begin opening in October.

Where is Disney’s Lakeshore Lodge?

What we know:

Disney’s Lakeshore Lodge is being built along Bay Lake at Walt Disney World Resort, across from Discovery Island, east of Disney's Fort Wilderness Lodge and just north of the Fort Wilderness Recreation Area.

Nature-inspired lobby

Big picture view:

A nature theme will greet guests as soon as they enter the resort.

Rendering of Disney’s Lakeshore Lodge [Credit: Disney]

Floor-to-ceiling windows in the lobby will overlook The Wetlands, the resort's outdoor recreation area, with the architecture designed to connect the indoor space with the surrounding Bay Lake landscape.

The lobby will draw heavily from the music and imagery of Pocahontas. A fiber-optic river will illuminate part of the floor, while a suspended blown-glass "Colors of the Wind" sculpture featuring hundreds of glass leaves will hang overhead.

Rendering of Disney’s Lakeshore Lodge [Credit: Disney]

Disney says the space will also incorporate natural materials, custom tapestries inspired by the film's landscapes and furnishings accented with river-recovered cypress wood.

What will the other rooms look like?

Dig deeper:

Disney says the accommodations will use natural materials, earth-toned colors and artwork inspired by classic animated films with outdoor and nature themes.

Among the options will be duo and deluxe studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom villas, resort studios, waterfront Lake Houses and a presidential suite.

Different room categories will draw inspiration from different Disney animated films.

Duo studios, designed for two guests, will feature elements inspired by Encanto.

Deluxe studios will sleep up to four and feature artwork and woodland themes from Bambi. One- and two-bedroom villas, which sleep up to five and nine guests, respectively, will also draw inspiration from the film. Those villas will include kitchens, washers and dryers, patios and living and dining areas.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Rendering of Disney’s Lakeshore Lodge [Credit: Disney]

Three-bedroom grand villas will accommodate as many as 12 guests and feature designs inspired by Fantasia. They will include multiple bathrooms, a full kitchen and a private patio overlooking Bay Lake.

Resort studios will sleep up to four, while resort studio king rooms will accommodate two. Those rooms will feature colors and artwork inspired by Pocahontas.

Presidential suite and club-level lounge

The Hidden Willow Presidential Suite will offer two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a kitchen and a washer and dryer. The suite will accommodate up to six people and offer views of Bay Lake during the day and Magic Kingdom fireworks at night.

Guests staying in the presidential suite and select club-level resort rooms will have access to The Artist’s Nest, a concierge lounge above the treetops featuring complimentary refreshments and views of the Magic Kingdom fireworks.

New waterfront Lake Houses

Among the more unusual accommodations will be one- and two-bedroom Lake Houses, freestanding retreats positioned along Bay Lake.

The Lake Houses will feature A-frame architecture, floor-to-ceiling windows and private waterfront porches. One-bedroom units will accommodate up to five guests, while two-bedroom versions will sleep as many as eight.

Rendering of Disney’s Lakeshore Lodge [Credit: Disney]

The accommodations will include full kitchens and washers and dryers. Their interiors will draw inspiration from Brother Bear, including artwork tied to the film's Alaskan setting and a Northern Lights-inspired lighting feature in the primary bedroom.

Three new dining experiences

Disney says Lakeshore Lodge will debut with three primary dining locations ranging from a waterfront table-service restaurant to quick-service and poolside options.

Rendering of Disney’s Lakeshore Lodge [Credit: Disney]

Moonglade, located along the lakefront, will be a table-service restaurant featuring seasonal and locally sourced ingredients. Floor-to-ceiling windows will provide views of Bay Lake and its cypress trees.

Rendering of Disney’s Lakeshore Lodge [Credit: Disney]

Bay Lake Provisions will operate as an all-day quick-service marketplace offering specialty coffee and fresh food from an open kitchen. Disney says guests will also find references to woodland animals from its animated films hidden throughout the restaurant.

Paint Out Point Bar & Grill, located near Lakeshore Lagoon, will serve shareable food and specialty beverages.

Rendering of Disney’s Lakeshore Lodge [Credit: Disney]

The poolside restaurant takes inspiration from plein-air painting and will display original artwork created by Disney Imagineers based on the Bay Lake landscape.

Dandelion Terrace offers fireworks views

Dandelion Terrace will give guests another location to watch Magic Kingdom fireworks across Bay Lake.

The lounge will include a two-story gallery featuring archival artwork from Disney animated films, including Fantasia. Dandelion-inspired lighting fixtures will also be incorporated into the space.

Pools, lazy river and outdoor recreation

Much of the resort's outdoor recreation will be concentrated in an area Disney calls The Wetlands.

At its center will be Lakeshore Lagoon, a zero-entry feature pool with a spiral waterslide.

Rendering of Disney’s Lakeshore Lodge [Credit: Disney]

Daydream River will provide a lazy-river experience through the recreation area, while Heron Shores will feature climbing and play structures for children.

Otter Springs will offer interactive water features, including areas for children to splash and slide. The names and designs of the children's areas draw from "Colors of the Wind" and its references to wildlife in Pocahontas.

A second area called Cypress Point will feature a leisure pool and whirlpool spa positioned to provide nighttime views of Magic Kingdom fireworks.

A walking path through The Wetlands will include information about local plants and wildlife. Disney also plans a plaque recognizing a historic attraction that once occupied the site, though it has not identified the attraction in its announcement.

What other amenities are planned?

Guests in select club-level rooms will have access to The Artist’s Nest, a concierge lounge overlooking the treetops. Disney says the lounge will provide refreshments, personalized service and views of Magic Kingdom fireworks.

The Hidden Willow Presidential Suite will sleep up to six and feature views of Bay Lake and Magic Kingdom fireworks. It will have two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a kitchen and a washer and dryer, along with access to The Artist’s Nest.

When can guests book?

Timeline:

Now for the important part! When can you book and visit the resort?

Disney Vacation Club members will get the first opportunity to make rental reservations Oct. 6.

Walt Disney World annual passholders will be able to make early reservations beginning Oct. 7.

Reservations will open to the general public Oct. 8.

Disney’s Lakeshore Lodge is scheduled to open July 1, 2027.