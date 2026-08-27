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Person shot and killed at Palm Bay park, police say

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Brevard County News
Published August 27, 2026 12:12 AM EDT
Published August 27, 2026 12:12 AM EDT
Person shot and killed at Palm Bay park, police say
Person shot and killed at Palm Bay park, police say

Person shot and killed at Palm Bay park, police say

A person was shot and killed Wednesday evening at a park in Palm Bay, police said. Palm Bay police responded to reports of gunfire at Patrick Woodard Memorial Park around 6:30 p.m. Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound who died at the scene.

The Brief

    • A person was found fatally shot at Patrick Woodard Memorial Park in Palm Bay.
    • Police have not identified the victim or released information about a possible shooter.
    • No arrests have been announced, but police say there is no threat to the public.

PALM BAY, Fla. - A person was shot and killed Wednesday evening at a park in Palm Bay, police said.

Palm Bay police responded to reports of gunfire at Patrick Woodard Memorial Park around 6:30 p.m. Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound who died at the scene.

No arrests announced

What we know:

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday night and police also said there was no threat to the public.

The park is located within a residential area, and officers blocked access to the scene as the investigation continued.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim's identity or provided information about a possible shooter. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Palm Bay Police Department.

Brevard County NewsPalm BayCrime and Public Safety