Person shot and killed at Palm Bay park, police say
PALM BAY, Fla. - A person was shot and killed Wednesday evening at a park in Palm Bay, police said.
Palm Bay police responded to reports of gunfire at Patrick Woodard Memorial Park around 6:30 p.m. Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound who died at the scene.
No arrests announced
What we know:
No arrests had been made as of Wednesday night and police also said there was no threat to the public.
The park is located within a residential area, and officers blocked access to the scene as the investigation continued.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the victim's identity or provided information about a possible shooter.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately released.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Palm Bay Police Department.