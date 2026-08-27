Person shot and killed at Palm Bay park, police say

The Brief A person was found fatally shot at Patrick Woodard Memorial Park in Palm Bay. Police have not identified the victim or released information about a possible shooter. No arrests have been announced, but police say there is no threat to the public.



A person was shot and killed Wednesday evening at a park in Palm Bay, police said.

Palm Bay police responded to reports of gunfire at Patrick Woodard Memorial Park around 6:30 p.m. Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound who died at the scene.

No arrests announced

What we know:

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday night and police also said there was no threat to the public.

The park is located within a residential area, and officers blocked access to the scene as the investigation continued.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim's identity or provided information about a possible shooter.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately released.

The investigation remains ongoing.