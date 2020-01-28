PHOTOS: Here's your complete Puppy Bowl XVI starting lineup

article

Get ready for cuteness overload: Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl is back!

Adoptable dogs from shelters around the United States and even two foreign countries will compete on Feb. 2 in the Puppy Bowl XVI.

Team Fluff and Team Ruff will take the field to compete for the coveted "Lombarky Trophy." The pup with the most touchdowns will take home the Milk-Bone MVP, Most Valuable Puppy award.

Puppy Bowl XVI Schedule:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Watch: Animal Planet

Anise / Team Fluff / Australian Cattle Dog / Labrador Retriever / 19 weeks / Last Chance Animal Rescue, MD / Fun fact: Is her own "built-in" subwoofer

Aspen / Team Ruff / Australian Cattle Dog / Cocker Spaniel / 22 weeks / Rocky Mountain Puppy Rescue, CO / Fun fact: Turns into a slush puppy every winter

Crumpet / Team Ruff / American Staffordshire Terrier / 14 weeks / Angel City Pit Bulls, CA / Fun fact: Serves his tea piping hot

Daphne / Team Ruff / German Shepherd / 16 weeks / Double J Dog Ranch, ID / Fun fact: Catchphrase is ‘Jeepers!’

Darcy / Team Fluff / Chihuahua / Maltese / 17 weeks / Ninna's Road to Rescue, LA / Fun fact: Favorite author is Jane Paw-sten

Dolly / Team Fluff / Labrador Retriever / German Shepherd / 16 weeks / Hearts & Bones Rescue, NY / Fun fact: Likes to labra-doodle in her spare time

Duncan / Collie / Team Fluff / 20 weeks / Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, ME / Fun fact: Long haired, don’t care

Ferris / Team Ruff / Labrador Retriever / American Eskimo / 20 weeks / AHeinZ57 Pet Rescue, IA / Fun fact: Could really use a day off

Bert / Team Fluff / Great Pyrenees / Weimaraner / 12 weeks / Rescue Dogs Rock, NY / Fun fact: Also thinks his rubber duckie is the one (

Betty / Team Ruff / Bulldog / 17 weeks / Florida Little Dog Rescue, FL / Fun fact: Is 100% that pooch

Bobby / Team Fluff / Lhasa Apso / Miniature Poodle / 17 weeks / Helen Woodward Animal Center, CA / Fun fact: True heir to the Iron Bone

Brody / Team Ruff / Chihuahua / Miniature Dachshund / 16 weeks / AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, IA / Fun fact: Has an alarm clock that sings "Rise and shine"

Cafecito / Team Ruff / Crested / Yorkshire Terrier / 15 weeks / Miami-Dade Animal Services, FL / Fun fact: Also has half of his heart in Havana

Candy / Team Ruff / Old English Sheepdog / Boxer / 16 weeks / Texas Old English Sheepdog Rescue, TX / Fun fact: Lowkey prefers salty snacks

Coach / Team Fluff / Treeing Walker Coonhound / Boxer / 18 weeks / Morris Animal Refuge, PA / Fun fact: Teaches puppy yoga classes (

Rummy / Team Fluff / Chihuahua / Boston Terrier / 20 weeks / Cruzan Cowgirls, USVI / Fun fact: The original Love Island pup-testant

Sadie / Team Fluff / American Staffordshire Terrier / American Bulldog / 18 weeks / Paws CT, CT / Fun fact: Searching for the Ross to her Rachel

Sol / Team Fluff / Chihuahua / Border Collie / 26 weeks / Cartagena Paws, Colombia / Fun fact: Never leaves the house without her SPF

Spritz / Team Fluff / German Shepherd / Rottweiler / 18 weeks / Jersey Girls Animal Rescue, NJ / Fun fact: Only here for the after paw-ty

Starla / Team Ruff / Cocker Spaniel / Siberian Husky / 19 weeks / Danbury Animal Welfare Society, CT / Fun fact: Dreams of performing at the Howl-ywood Bowl

Strudel / Team Ruff / Miniature Pinscher / Toy Poodle / 18 weeks / Citizens for Animal Protection, TX / Fun fact: Thought the phrase was "the strudel is real"

Theodore / Team Fluff / Pomeranian / Siberian Husky / 13 weeks / AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, IA / Fun fact: Never misses a blow out

Wilbur / Team Fluff / Miniature Poodle / Shih Tzu / 16 weeks / Paw Works, CA / Fun fact: Some terrific, radiant, humble pup!

Filbert / Team Ruff / Shetland Sheepdog / Border Collie / 18 weeks / Double J Dog Ranch, ID / Fun fact: Wants to know why there’s no puppy shark

Gina / Team Ruff / Labrador Retriever / Chow Chow / 12 weeks / Last Chance Animal Rescue, MD / Fun fact: Still trying to master the bottle cap challenge

Goldie / Team Ruff / Rottweiler / American Staffordshire Terrier / 15 weeks / Miami-Dade Animal Center, FL / Fun fact: Thinks the new team colors are very on brand

Granny Smith / Team Fluff / Catahoula / American Staffordshire Terrier / 12 weeks / Paws Crossed, NY / Fun fact: Spent 2019 strengthening her core

Huck / Team Ruff / Miniature Poodle / Shih Tzu / 20 weeks / Vanderpump Dogs, CA / Fun fact: Never misses a crumb

Jack / Team Ruff / Chihuahua / Miniature Poodle / 13 weeks / Love Leo Rescue, CA / Fun fact: Performs stand-pup comedy on the side

Kenny / Team Ruff / Golden Retriever / Boxer / 13 weeks / Animal Friends, PA / Favorite instrument is the saxo-bone

Killian / Team Fluff / Great Dane / 16 weeks / Green Dogs Unleashed, VA / Fun fact: Still convinced he’s a lap dog

Kingery / Team Fluff / Boxer / American Staffordshire Terrier / 13 weeks / Providence Animal Center, PA / Fun fact: Trying to fend off the Sunday scaries

Lee / Team Ruff / Alaskan Malamute / White Swiss Shepherd / 20 weeks / Big Fluffy Dogs, TN / Fun fact: Favorite season is Scorpio szn

Linus / Team Ruff / Pomeranian / Miniature Poodle / 14 weeks / New Life Animal Rescue, NJ / Fun fact: Was once mistaken for a stuffed animal

Lucca / Team Fluff / Miniature Pinscher / Chihuahua / 20 weeks / Texas Chihuahua Rescue, TX & Canada / Fun fact: Favorite TV show is Fur-ever Home

Maverick / Miniature Longhair Dachshund / Pekingese / Team Ruff / 20 weeks / Virginia Beach SPCA, VA / Fun fact: Studying to be a bark-itect

Mocha / Team Ruff / Australian Cattle Dog / Lacy Dog / 19 weeks / Foster Dogs NYC, NY / Fun fact: “Better latte than never”

Poppy / Team Ruff / Bichon Frise / Papillon / 16 weeks / Last Chance Animal Rescue, MD / Fun fact: Favorite band is Salt-N-Pup-a

Rhubarb / Team Ruff / Miniature Schnauzer / Shih Tzu / 17 weeks / Rescue Road Trips, OH / Fun fact: Travels with her own pup-up tent

Rocky Road / Team Fluff / German Shepherd / Samoyed / 20 weeks / Rescue City, NY / Fun fact: Loves to pup-flix and chill