Photo released of DeLand suspect wanted for beating disabled man

Investigators have released the name and photo of the suspect accused of beating a disabled man in an unprovoked attack this week in DeLand.

Police are looking for 21-year-old Richard Sharpe who they say attacked the victim with brass knuckles. They say a 43-year-old man told them he had been robbed at a business at 120 East New York Ave. on Sunday evening.

According to police, security video shows two men, one who was wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants and another male wearing a dark hoodie and gray sweatpants, approach the victim. The man in the white T-shirt reportedly began punching the victim multiple times and the second suspect approached the victim and rummaged through his pockets.

The suspects reportedly ran off with the victim's car keys and cash.

The victim was admitted to AdventHealth DeLand to be treated for his injuries and was later released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Anthony Bota at 386-626-7422 or submit an anonymous tip HERE.