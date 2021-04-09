Pfizer requests clearance for its COVID-19 vaccine in kids ages 12 to 15

Pfizer-BioNTech requested to expand the emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United States for older children ages 12 to 15 Friday.

The request asks the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to amend its Emergency Use Authorization, which was originally granted in December for people ages 16 and older

.Last week, Pfizer said Phase 3 clinical trials found its COVID-19 vaccine was safe and 100% effective among this age group.

The preliminary data showed there were no cases among the fully vaccinated adolescents compared to 18 among those given dummy shots.

The study involved 2,260 U.S. volunteers ages 12 to 15 and has not yet been peer-reviewed.In Seminole County, Emergency Management Director Alan Harris says they have the capability to vaccinate more children if that happens. He predicts it will likely happen soon.

"We’re looking at the same type of operation right now to meet that demand, and I have a feeling it’s not going to be long," he said.

The Ovideo Mall vaccination site in Seminole County is seeing an influx of younger patients. According to Harris, three out of four first-dose appointments this week were for college students. A large number of high school students were vaccinated with parental permission this week as well.