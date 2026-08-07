SUV, 3 horses involved in crash on State Road 44 in Lake County, FHP says

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An SUV and three horses were involved in a crash on State Road 44 in Lake County on Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 4:18 a.m. on State Road 44 and Donna Vista Place in Eustis.

State 44 was closed temporarily while crews worked to clear the crash. It has since reopened.

Officials have not released any details about the vehicle or the horses involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

