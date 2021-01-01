New Year's holiday, perfect weather brings crowds to Florida beaches

article

Hundreds of people spent the first day of 2021 on Volusia County’s coast as Mother Nature brought perfect weather.

For businesses along Flagler Avenue, it was a welcome sight.

"The weather’s beautiful out. The new year’s starting off right and we really appreciate it being a small business," said Lynn Williams, owner of Cool Beans Coffee Shop. She said she saw a 30 percent drop in business in 2021 but is hopeful for a fresh beginning.

"You have to have faith, you have to have faith in God, you have to have faith in life, and you have to have faith in people. And when you have that kind of faith -- everything else seems to work itself out," Williams added.

Evan Clancy, with Clancy's Cantina, is also looking forward to the new year, telling FOX 35 that there's been a "couple rough patches throughout the whole year, most of the whole year. But 2021 seems to be off to a good start so hopefully we can keep riding this wave."

Beach Patrol said it had to close some ramps for parts of the day because they reached capacity.

