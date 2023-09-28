Seminole State College scholarship honors fallen Seminole County firefighter

Bikers rolled out from the Harley-Davidson dealership in Sanford, Florida this past weekend. They rode in memory of their friend and colleague, fallen Seminole County firefighter, Connor Maxwell.

"Solid dude, solid dude," said Maxwell’s friend Ryan Vincent. "Out of all the guys in the group, just a complete sweetheart guy. It was very unfortunate what had happened, and it was just one of those things."

Maxwell, 25, was killed in a motorcycle accident, last year. On Saturday, a day before the first anniversary of his death, his mother, Rebecca Thyssen, said this commemoration was raising money for a scholarship fund in his name.

"The name Connor Max will continue giving to the industry he loved."

The scholarship is available to Seminole State College students looking to become first responders. Four students have benefited from the fund, so far. The MCF Motorcycle Club organized the event, and firefighters from different agencies, including Seminole County, and other groups took part.

"We decided six months ago we're going to do this," said Mitch Ransom, from the MFC Motorcycle Club, "usually takes about a year of planning to get everything together and pull it all together, and we did it in six months, so very proud of the club and the membership on what we've accomplished to this point."

Organizers plan on making this an annual event. Thyssen said the outpouring of support from the community had been incredible.

"There will be nothing that takes away the pain of losing him, but I've had a lot of support from Seminole County Firefighters have been amazing, a lot of people, people you wouldn't even imagine, have stepped up and been supportive and say 'what can I do?'"

Organizers said they didn't have a set amount of money they were expecting to raise. They said every bit helped. People who also want to donate can do it through this website set up through Seminole State College.