FHP: 1 dead, 2 critical after head-on crash in Brevard County

article

One person is dead and two women are in critical condition after a head-on crash in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to FHP, a 36-year-old man and his 37-year-old female passenger were traveling southbound on SR-407 early Saturday morning. A 20-year-old woman was traveling northbound on the same road.

For an unknown reason, troopers say the man's vehicle traveled into the path of the 20-year-old woman, hitting her vehicle head-on.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger and the other driver were airlifted to the hospital and are in critical condition.

Advertisement

The crash remains under investigation.