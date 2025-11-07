Student hit by vehicle near Olympia High School in Orange County, troopers say

The Brief A female student was hit by a vehicle near Olympia High School on Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on South Apopka Vineland Road near Conroy Windermere Road. The girl was taken to Orlando Regional Media Center.



A student was hit by a vehicle near Olympia High School on Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on South Apopka Vineland Road near Conroy Windermere Road. The student was crossing South Apopka Vineland when she was hit, according to officials.

What we know:

The girl was transported Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert, according to FHP.

FHP said that preliminary information shows the suspected driver may have experienced a medical episode and was taken to Dr. Phillips Hospital.

Troopers said they plan on talking with the driver to get more details.

The crash remains under investigation.