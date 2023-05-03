Brevard County gym teacher accused of letting students fight on campus, district says

A physical education teacher at Johnson Middle School in Brevard County has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly playing a role in letting students fight on campus, according to the school district.

In a letter to families, Principal Marina Saporito-Middleton emphasized that the school district and law enforcement will be thoroughly investigating these allegations.

"I can tell you that the teacher has been placed on administrative leave and is currently not allowed on campus. District Human Resources office has also opened their own investigation into the teacher and we will do everything we can as a school to support these investigations to uncover the facts of what happened," Saporito- Middleton wrote.

The Florida Department of Children and Families will also be investigating, according to the school district.

No other information is available at this time.



