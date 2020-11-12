Paying it Forward: Orlando church helps single mom battling cancer

In April, Leanh Ming, 41, was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. She had to take a leave of absence from work so she could have a double mastectomy and undergo chemotherapy.

As a single mom, money got extremely tight.

"I had gone through my savings at that point, and I was literally looking at my bank account," she said. "Then I got the letter saying my mortgage was going up and I was looking at my bank account wondering how I was going to pay my other bills when they come up. I was at that point."

Travis Passmore nominated Leanh for the Kingdom Church's Paying it Forward blessing. He is her AC repairman, and the last time she called him to come to fix her unit he could tell she was going through a difficult time

"I kinda knew that she would probably hug me but I was like 'social distance,'" he said.

The Kingdom Church in Orlando started giving out just $200 a month, but a group of anonymous donors saw what they were doing and gave them an additional $40,000 -- so they could increase the amount to $1,000 and bless people like Leanh every week.

