Paying it Forward: Orlando church helping rehab center with donation

The coronavirus is causing a lot of people to fall on hard times. That includes a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center in Orlando.

A local church is paying it forward, helping them keep the doors open.

David Bouthillier lost his desire to live six years ago when his son was shot and killed. After that, his life was in a downward spiral.

"Like within a month's time I actually ODed about four times before I got here," he said.

Hogar CREA International of Florida is an in-patient center in Orlando. The facility houses up to 50 men who go through an 18 to 20-month program, and it doesn't cost them a dime.

"It is absolutely a godsend," Bouthillier added. "I believe it was divine appointment that I got here because I had nowhere to go and I didn't have any insurance."

"This is family! This is family! These guys individually mean so much to us. This is not a job, this is family," said Magda Cruz who runs the center with her husband.

They do not receive any government funding and often use their own money to keep this program afloat. They say the center costs about $10,000 a week to run and they survive solely on donations. The only way they make money here is by baking cheesecakes and then bringing them to the community and asking for a $5 donation, but because of the coronavirus, they have had to shut down production and they don't know when they will start baking again.

The Kingdom Church of Orlando heard about how they are struggling to keep the doors open and wanted to help, presenting the operation with a $1,000 check. The church has been paying it forward every week, giving out $1,000 to people in need.

"We hope it creates a catalyst of generosity," said David Jacques, senior pastor at The Kingdom Church."Some of us are in a position where we can do more for others."

"Oh, I want to say thank you. I want to say thank you and may God continue blessing them," Cruz said.

Bouthillier is also thankful for Hogar CREA International for giving him love when he was too broken to love himself.

"I want to use the experiences I've went through and the heartache to help other people and pay it forward."

