Paying it Forward: DeLand food pantry a godsend for struggling families

Tucked away in the back of a small church in DeLand is the Pay it Forward pantry, where volunteers make sure that no one goes to bed on an empty stomach.

The pantry at Iglesia Cristiana Bethel Wesleyana, at 250 N. Hill Ave., has been around for seven years. Organizers say it started because seniors had to make a decision between purchasing medications or food. It may be small, but it is mighty, as it is becoming more and more needed with every passing week.

"It's like one day, the world was wonderful and then the next day, the bottom fell out," says Jackie Moore.

Moore is on disability and her husband was laid off. Since the coronavirus hit, the pantry is now feeding about 150 families every Thursday. That's double the amount they were seeing before the pandemic.

If you need food, they are here to give it with a smile. They only have one request in return, and that is to pay it forward.

If you have a "Paying it Forward" story that you would like for us to cover, message LuAnne Sorrell on Facebook, or email us at WOFLTips@foxtv.com.