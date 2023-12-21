'Pay attention': Toddler thrown from car after driver runs red light, causing crash in Ocala, police say

A 3-year-old girl was thrown from her mother's car after another driver crashed into their car after running a red light in Ocala Tuesday night, according to police.

She was taken to Shands Hospital in Gainesville where she is reportedly in stable condition.

The Ocala Police Department said the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 441 and NW 35th St.

A 35-year-old woman was driving a red Acura ILX northbound on U.S. 441 when she ran the traffic signal and t-boned a gray Toyota Scion being driven by the child's 24-year-old mother, police said.

The impact of the collision caused the child to be ejected. Though there was a car seat in the Scion, the young girl was not restrained in the seat, officers said.

The police department took to social media to share a reminder to drivers and parents:

"We urge everyone to pay attention while driving and to stop at red lights. If you are driving with small children, make sure you have them secured in a proper child safety seat. Always be aware of your surroundings and follow all traffic laws."

The driver of the Acura reportedly had a suspended license and the vehicle was not currently registered.

The crash remains under investigation.