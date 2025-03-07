Passengers escape moments before commuter train crashes into 3-wheeler in Miami

The Brief A Tri-Rail commuter train struck a three-wheeler in Miami, but two passengers escaped just moments before impact. No injuries were reported, though authorities have not disclosed what led to the crash. Officials continue investigating the incident and potential safety concerns at the intersection.



A commuter train struck a three-wheeler in Miami, but two passengers escaped just moments before impact.

Witnesses described tense moments before impact

What we know:

A Tri-Rail commuter train crashed into a three-wheeler at the intersection of North Miami Avenue and 20th Street in Miami, Florida, on the afternoon of Monday, March 3.

Police and fire rescue teams responded to the scene, but no injuries were reported. According to officials, two individuals inside the vehicle managed to escape just moments before the impact. A video recorded by Victor Uceda shows the train striking the vehicle while the passengers watched from the sidelines.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on what led to the crash, including whether the vehicle was stalled on the tracks or if there were any mechanical failures. It is also unclear whether the train operator had enough warning to attempt to stop before the collision. Additionally, officials have not disclosed the identities of the individuals who escaped or whether any citations or investigations are underway.

The backstory:

Tri-Rail, a commuter rail system serving South Florida, has experienced previous incidents involving vehicles on tracks, often raising concerns about crossing safety and driver awareness. The intersection where the crash occurred is a busy area in Miami, and it remains unknown whether traffic conditions played a role in the accident.

What they're saying:

A Tri-Rail spokesperson confirmed to WSVN that the train was traveling northbound when the crash occurred.

Witnesses described the tense moments before impact, with reports stating the passengers escaped just in time.

Authorities have not yet commented on potential safety measures or whether further action will be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: