Passenger killed, ejected into Lake Jesup after semi crash

One man was killed after getting ejected into Lake Jesup after a vehicle crash overnight.

Florida Highway Patrol says four people in a Toyota Scion were headed south across the Lake Jesup bridge when a semi crashed into them from behind.

The Scion then struck the concrete wall, spun and hit the wall again.

Troopers say the second time the car hit the wall caused the 60-year-old passenger in the left rear to be ejected through the window, over the side of the bridge into Lake Jesup.

A third vehicle involved, also hit the Scion, then it crashed into the wall as well.

The other three passengers also in their 60's were taken to the hospital, two with serious injuries and another with minor injuries.

The tractor trailer did not stop at the scene. Troopers do not have a description other than it was a semi-truck.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline.