Pasco County elementary teacher arrested on child porn charges, school district says

A third-grade teacher at Watergrass Elementary School was arrested on several child porn possession charges, according to the Pasco County School District.

Deputies arrested 47-year-old Spencer Brush on Friday. During an interview, detectives said he admitted to viewing child porn imagery online for the last several years. They said he used his cell phone to access child pornography.

The material retrieved from Brush's cell phone showed imagery involving children under the age of 18, according to his arrest affidavit.

He was booked into Pasco County Jail on 10 child porn charges. School officials said she resigned Saturday following his arrest.

According to the school district, Brush started working as a teacher in 2014.

It's unclear whether any of the materials he possessed is of children from the elementary school. School officials said they are cooperating with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

