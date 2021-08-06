Parrish Medical Center activates its overflow tent for non-COVID patients

article

Parrish Medical Center in Titusville began using its overflow tent on Friday to treat lower acuity, non-COVID patients as emergency department visits rise.

According to the hospital, 63 of their 130 hospitalized patients are COVID positive and 19 of those patients are on ventilators requiring ICU level care. The hospital also created a second ICU inside the facility when it exceeded the capacity of the original 12-bed ICU.

Parrish Medical Center President and CEO George Mikitarian says "The current surge of COVID patients is stressing every healthcare system and hospital to their limits. We can’t express enough the gratitude we feel for our healthcare heroes who are giving everything they have to support our community in this unprecedented time of need."