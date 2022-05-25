Parkland shooting survivors, victims' families react to Texas elementary school shooting

The survivors and families of Parkland shooting victims are experiencing a kindred, gut-wrenching heartbreak with those experiencing loss in Uvalde, Texas.

Those directly impacted by the Parkland shooting are asking for stricter gun control and school safety laws, not thoughts and prayers.

Survivor Jaclyn Corin tweeted in part, "Innocent children will only continue to die if we don't end the gun problem in America"

Survivor David Hogg tweeted in part "...the time for debate is over. The time for action was yesterday. Even if it's small we need to do something. #BackgroundChecksNow

Both are anti-gun violence activists with the organization "March for Our Lives." It was started after the Parkland shooting and pushes for gun reform policies.

Florida's lawmakers have passed some laws in the years since the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

In 2018: Lawmakers passed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act. One provision raises the age to buy a gun from 18 to 21 years old.

In 2019: Governor DeSantis signed an executive order that allows trained school staff members to have guns on campus...including teachers.

In 2020: Lawmakers passed Alyssa's law. It's named after one of the victims in the Parkland shooting. The measure requires every school to have a mobile security alert system that connects to directly to local first responders. It was mandatory in schools starting this school year.

But, some impacted directly by the Parkland shooting are asking for additional measures.

Some have called for the federal government to pass Universal Background Checks. Gun Legislation has made progress with the U-S House, but not the U-S Senate.

Some want limits on access to high-powered weapons like A.R-15's.

The father of a teen killed in the mass shooting at the high school says federal lawmakers should pass Red Flag laws. It's on the books in over a dozen states -- and the District of Columbia. It would allow people to ask the court to take guns away from people deemed a threat.

"If it's one thing that should bring us together - it should be wanting to protect our children and teachers at school. We have to stop looking at the extreme on the left and right and have to start being powerful voices in the middle," said Tony Monalto.

Parkland shooting survivor Cameron Kasky had a grim response on twitter if the country doesn't make change soon. In one tweet, he posted: "Seeya next tragedy."