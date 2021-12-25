Parking lots fill up at Orlando airport on Christmas, more cancellations expected

Some travelers are struggling to get home for the holidays or to their destination on this Christmas Day.

According to FlightAware.com, hundreds of flights have been canceled all across the nation, including at Orlando International Airport.

It's been a headache over the last three days for some people hoping to fly into or out of Orlando and many airports across the country. Delta Airlines posted an update Friday saying to expect more cancellations on Saturday and Sunday.

The airline says upwards of 150 cancels per day are expected. This is after around 158 flights were canceled Friday.

Delta says the omicron variant has led to staffing shortages on top of inclement weather in parts of the country. The company says it's working to reroute and substitute aircrafts and crews when possible.

United Airlines was another big airline to cancel flights. Dozens were dropped on Christmas Eve.

As far as parking at Orlando International Airport, at last check, only the West lot and the Economy overflow parking lot. You can check for parking updates HERE.

