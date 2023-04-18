Lower Manhattan parking garage collapse leaves 1 dead, 5 injured

One person was killed and several were injured in a parking garage collapse in Lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews believe there were six workers inside the building on 37 Ann Street at the time of the incident. One of the six was killed and four were transported to the hospital in stable condition. Another patient refused medical attention, according to FDNY officials.

While all workers have been accounted for, the search continues for any other victims.

Firefighters initially deployed to the scene were conducting a search of the building but due to the unstable nature of the structure, crews were pulled out and a robotic dog and drone were deployed to continue the search.

"This was an extremely dangerous operation for our firefighters," FDNY Chief James Esposito offered at the scene. "The building was continuing to collapse. We made the decision to pull all of our people from the building."

The cause of the collapse is unknown at this time, however officials said it is believed to be nothing more than a structural collapse.

The victim who was killed – whose identity has not been released – remains in the garage while officials devise a plan for safe recovery.

"That structure is very unstable," Esposito continued. "We’ve had a couple of the concrete slab floors collapse and crush the cars inside."

Dozens of first responders are on the scene after a parking garage collapsed on Anne Street in Lower Manhattan. Image: WNYW

The four-story structure was built in the 1950s, FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers reported.

Officials don't know the cause of the collapse, but police do not believe there was any sign of foul play or terrorism.

Trains 2, 3, A, C, J, and Z will be running at slower speeds near Fulton Street as emergency crews work to respond to the collapse, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Students and faculty at Pace University have been advised that classes near their New York City campus have been canceled due to the collapse and both 33 Beekman 161 William have been evacuated.

Accommodations will be made for residential students.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.