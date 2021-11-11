Parents scramble for childcare as Brevard County cancels classes Thanksgiving week

There’s a childcare crunch in Brevard County as families are just finding out students will have Thanksgiving week off.

"We’ve decided to give all employees and students the entire week of Thanksgiving off," said Brevard Public Schools Board Chair Misty Belford in a video announcement from BPS.

That last-minute decision was made within two weeks of the holiday, sparking stress for some parents.

"Two of my kids are actually going to go to Texas to spend Thanksgiving with Dad. But it’s costing them $1,300 to buy the tickets last minute and they could have had that planned a few months ago," said mother of four, Ruthie DeBlanc.

She is one of many working parents now scrambling for childcare for the extra Monday and Tuesday Brevard Public Schools will now be closed. "If it had been built in, if we had known about it three months ago when they put out the calendar, we would have planned around it," said DeBlanc.

In a video message to parents, BPS Superintendent Dr. Mark Mullins explains the district had no hurricane days, and it was a unique year with a COVID surge and nationwide worker shortage.

"We felt that there has never been a more appropriate time to show our appreciation of efforts," said Belford.

Some parents say they get it.

"She was quarantined on the third week of school, kind of having an extra breather is definitely appreciated," said mother of two, Kelly Kervin.

The district says it’s now working on additional childcare options for parents, but some have already rushed to make their own.

"Maybe next year, I hope they put a little more thought into the calendar," said DeBlanc.

The district has not said when they will release information about the additional childcare options.

