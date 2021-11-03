Parents have mixed reactions to Pfizer BioNTech vaccine for kids, 5 to 11

Elementary school-aged kids are the next in line for the COVID-19 vaccine, after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control gave its final approval Tuesday night for the Pfizer BioNTech for kids ages 5 to 11.

"As soon as I can, I would want to go and take him and start his doses and so forth so," parent Kindra Black said about her 10-year-old son, who is the only family member in her home who does not have a Covid vaccine.

"Now that whole household has it, our 10-year-old definitely needs to be part of the group," Black said.

Not all parents are on board with getting their child a shot.

"There’s just too many ‘ifs’ and too many side effects that it’s hard to trust for me, let alone her," parent Whitne Whittemore said.

About 28-million children are now eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Orlando Pediatrician Dr. Candice Jones said she has been preparing for this decision.

"As a pediatrician, I am ready to vaccinate kids so that they can get back to their normal activities, limit disruptions in schools, protect themselves, their teachers, their family members and contribute to herd immunity," Dr. Jones said.

"I already reached out to my pediatrician to see if they have it or not," parent Jaina Patel said.

Kids could start getting shots as early as this week because Pfizer is already packing and shipping millions of doses to states and pharmacies.

